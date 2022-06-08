Monsoon timetable of trains to come into effect from Friday

The monsoon timetable of Konkan-bound trains will come into effect from June 10. The change in timings will be applicable for trains commencing service from the originating station from June 10 to October 31. Those who have booked tickets before the notification of the monsoon timetable have been requested to confirm the timings in advance of the journey, said a release from the Southern Railway.

Important changes

The Ernakulam Junction – Hazrat Nizamuddin Daily Mangala Lakshadweep Express (12617) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 10.40 a.m. instead of the present departure of 1.25 p.m. The Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Tri-weekly Rajdhani Express – Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.30 p.m. instead of 7.15 p.m.

There will be no change in the departure timing of Thiruvananthapuram – Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Netravathi Express (16346) from Thiruvananthapuram, but there will be a 30-minutes to one-hour advanced departure at various stations on the way. The Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly (22653) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10 p.m. on Friday instead of the present departure of 12.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Ernakulam Junction – Ajmer Weekly Marusagar Express (12977) on Sundays will leave Ernakulam Junction at 6.50 p.m. instead of 8.25 p.m. The Tirunelveli Junction – Jamnagar Bi-weekly (19577) on Monday and Tuesday will leave Tirunelveli Junction at 5.15 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. The Kochuveli – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Weekly Express (22659) on Fridays will leave Kochuveli at 4.50 a.m. instead of 9.10 a.m.

Similarly, the Kochuveli – Lokmanya Tilak Bi-Weekly Garib Rath Express (12202) on Thursday and Sunday will leave Kochuveli at 7.45 a.m. instead of 8.45 a.m. There will be a delay of one hour to two-and-a-half hours for trains coming from the Konkan side, according to the release.