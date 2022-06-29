Monsoon slows down Vizhinjam port work

Minister to inaugurate 200 KV substation at Mukkola

Work on the Vizhinjam international seaport here has slowed down in the wake of the southwest monsoon, but is expected to pick up as soon as the sea becomes calm, Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil has said.

He said here on Wednesday that the work on the breakwater had been completed up to 1,800 m. “But the high waves triggered by the monsoon have made it impossible to continue the work by depositing rocks. Hence the work has been limited to strengthening the completed stretch and depositing acropods. Construction equipment, including barges, have been safely berthed at the Kollam and Vizhinjam harbours,” Mr. Devarkovil said in a pressnote.

The Minister said the project work was scheduled to ensure that the first ship berthed at the port by the year-end.

Mr. Devarkovil is scheduled to inaugurate a 200 KV gas-insulated electrical substation at Mukkola, near Vizhinjam, on Thursday. The substation will supply power to the seaport and adjacent areas.