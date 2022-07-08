Monsoon shower hits 10 more houses in Kozhikode

Majority of homes affected were in Koyilandy, Vadakara taluk limits

Ten houses were damaged in various rain related calamities in Kozhikode on Friday. No one sustained grave injuries in any of those incidents. Revenue Department officials said the majority of the houses affected by the seasonal downpour were in the limits of Koyilandy and Vadakara taluks.

Causing moments of panic to the residents, a dug well at Orkaktteri caved in on Friday. Meanwhile, officials said it was an isolated incident and there were no reasons for panic over its recurrence in the village.

Though the urban areas witnessed only a moderate rainfall till late evening, many of the upland areas had to withstand the impact of an incessant downpour like the previous days. Water level remained the same prompting many to think of a temporary relocation from hazardous spots. Power supply was not completely restored in many villages.

Sea erosion

According to official figures, not less than 29 houses were damaged within a couple of days after the onset of monsoon. Mainly, six villages in the district suffered huge losses. The coastal areas of Chaliyam and Vadakara remained tense with the recurring threats of sea erosion.

Many of the road construction projects were also interrupted following the incessant monsoon shower. The worst-hit was the ongoing road construction works in the district. Some of the recently tarred roads were also damaged in the rains.

Officials with the District-level Disaster Management Authority said everyone should exercise vigil to mitigate the impact of thunderstorms in the forthcoming days. They also said intensified vigil would be in place in the district for five more days in the wake of the latest weather updates.

Kakkayam Dam

Meanwhile, the shutter of the Kakkayam Dam that was opened on Thursday evening following a red alert remained closed on Friday. KSEB officials said the water level came down to a satisfactory level on Friday giving moments of respite to those living closer to the Kuttiyadi river. They said the situation was under the close monitoring of a team of experts associated with the dam safety management.