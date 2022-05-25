Monsoon readiness: debris removal from rivers progressing, says Water Resources dept.

The removal of silt and debris from 21 rivers ahead of the southwest monsoon season is expected to be completed this week.

The Water Resources department had kicked off work on cleaning up all 44 rivers in the State ahead of the monsoon season as part of the efforts to prevent flooding. The rivers, depending on their size, have been split into five A, B, C, D and E categories.

Six of the bigger rivers, Periyar, Achenkovil, Meenachil, Pamba, Manimala and Muvattupuzha, are in the 'A' category. So far, approximately 20 lakh cubic metre of silt and debris have been removed from these rivers, according to the department. 20% desiltation has been completed in the Achenkovil river. More than 10% desiltation has been completed in other four rivers, except Periyar.

Thirty-five percent desiltation has been completed in the 'B' category, which comprises 12 rivers, and 71% in the 'C' category. Work on the 14 rivers in the 'E' category has been completed, according to the department.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine had convened a pre-monsoon meeting last week to review the situation concerning the rivers.

While steps have been taken to keep water levels in dams and barrages under check with the monsoon season closing in, the Minister had directed Water Resources officials to ensure maximum removal of silt and debris from the rivers. The storage in the 16 dams and four barrages managed by the Water Resources department is also being closely monitored.