Monsoon preparedness: Kerala to create reserve of emergency rescue equipment at local level

The State will create a reserve of equipment needed for emergency rescue operations at the local body level for better disaster response. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) called by the Chief Minister to review the monsoon preparedness here on Tuesday.

As the State expects above-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed all the district administrations to hold a review of the monsoon preparedness in the first week of June, July and August.

The availability of rescue equipment on time is crucial during emergencies as there are enough locally trained personnel of ‘Aapda Mitra’ and Civil Defence volunteers. A place or building should be identified in all local government bodies to keep the equipment procured or taken on rent. This will enable speedy local-level rescue operations during emergencies.

The amount required for this will be allocated from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) – ₹1 lakh each for grama panchayat, ₹3 lakh each for municipalities and ₹5 lakh for Corporations. If additional equipment is required, local institutions should raise the funds on their own. The additionally purchased equipment should be kept under the supervision of the Fire and Rescue Services department after the monsoon season in order to reuse them the next time, the meeting directed.

Anticipating extreme heavy rainfall, the cleaning of drainage systems in urban areas should be completed in a time-bound manner to avoid the possibility of waterlogging. A separate system should be set up in all districts to monitor this. As cities such as Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram are prone to severe waterlogging during intense rainfall, the continuity of Operation Breakthrough, Operation Anantha and so on should be ensured, the meeting noted.

Pruning of tree branches, removal of hoardings and poles that pose threats should be done on a campaign mode before the monsoon. Emphasising the need to provide safety boards at work sites on the road, the meeting directed to take immediate steps to fill potholes on the road. In order to ensure the safety of pedestrians, warning boards should be installed at places where drains are open for cleaning or slabs are broken.

The district joint director of the Local Self-Government department has been directed to ensure basic facilities, including toilets and electricity, in buildings identified for relief camps. Information about these buildings should be publicised in local government offices and public places. In areas prone to landslips, an awareness campaign and training should be given to people to sensitise them to the risks and help them move to the camps themselves.

The meeting also directed to put up hazard warnings at major tourist attractions. In waterbodies prone to receiving stormwater rushing from hills, guards and Forest department officials should be provided necessary equipment for emergency communication.

The Orange Book for the year 2023 – the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and new protocols for disaster management in the State – was also approved at the meeting.