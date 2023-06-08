Monsoon-preparedness: arrangements in full swing in the district

June 08, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Arrangements for the smooth handling of monsoon-related emergencies are in full swing in the district. A review meeting held here on Wednesday chaired by Ministers V. Sivankutty, G. R. Anil and Antony Raju termed the progress of work satisfactory. Steps are being taken to prevent flooding in the city areas during the rains.

The Major Irrigation department is cleaning the Amayizhanjan canal. Flood-mitigation works are being undertaken in low-lying areas by the major and minor irrigation departments, PWD, Kerala Road Fund Board, and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Work on cleaning the Karamana river, Killi river, Ulloor canal and Thekkenakkara canal has been completed. Drainages along 2,410 km of PWD roads in the district also have been cleaned ahead of the rains, a statement said. The Irrigation department is in the process of installing geo-tubes along the coast as part of tackling coastal erosion during the monsoon season.

The tahsildars have been provided with a list of disaster-prone areas. Buildings have been identified in all taluks for opening relief camps. Directions have been issued to ensure amenities in the buildings selected for the purpose. Steps are also being taken to provide the buildings with electricity and water supply.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel informed the meeting that arrangements are in place for handling emergencies during the monsoon season. The District Medical Officer said hospitals are fully prepared to handle emergencies. Adequate medicine stocks have also been ensured. Arrangements have been made for the uninterrupted supply of drinking water during the monsoon months, the Kerala Water Authority informed the meeting.

District Collecor Geromic George, Additional District Magistrate Anil Jose J., Sub Collector Aswathy Srinivas, Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) V. Jayamohan, and department officials were present.

