Kerala

Monsoon onset over Kerala on June 1: IMD

The onset of the monsoon in Kerala. File

The onset of the monsoon in Kerala. File   | Photo Credit: S. RAMESH KURUP

A cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to help in the progress of monsoon

The southwest monsoon is likely to make an onset over Kerala on June 1, thanks to a cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Also read: Late or early? Forecast agencies differ on monsoon’s arrival in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its onset date forecast on May 15, had said the monsoon is likely to hit the southern State on June 5, four days after its normal onset date.

The normal onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

However, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to help in the progress of monsoon.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea during May 31 to June 4. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala,” the IMD said.

According to the IMD, the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 6:04:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/monsoon-onset-over-kerala-on-june-1-imd/article31695665.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY