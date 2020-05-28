Monsoon onset in State likely on June 1: IMD

The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1, thanks to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The IMD, in its onset date forecast on May 15, had said the monsoon was likely to hit the State on June 5, four days after its normal arrival. The normal onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

However, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to help in the faster progress of the monsoon, the IMD said on Thursday.

According to the IMD, the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.

Special Correspondent adds from Thiruvananthapuram: Meanwhile, a low pressure area has formed over west-central Arabian Sea under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over West Central and adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday.

“'It is likely to move towards south Oman and east Yemen coast during the subsequent next 72 hours,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has repeated its warning that a second low pressure area is likely to form over south-east and adjoining east-central parts of the Arabian sea. A low pressure area has also formed over west-central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during next 48 hours.

It is likely to move northwest towards south Oman and east Yemen coast during next three days, the IMD said.

Under the influence of this weather system, heavy rainfall is likely over parts of south peninsular India during May 28-31, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Lakshadweep during May 30-31.

The IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tripura and Mizoram in the next 24 hours and heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya.