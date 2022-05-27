Monsoon may reach in 2-3 days, says IMD

Workers building the Thevara ferry jetty in Ernakulam are silhouetted against a dramatic sky on Friday evening. The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Kerala during the next two to three days. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Conditions are becoming favorable for the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala during the next two to three days, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, entire Maldives, and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and some more parts of Comorin area.

As per the latest meteorological indications, westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened. As per satellite imagery, there is an increase in cloudiness over Kerala coast and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. Hence, conditions are becoming favorable for monsoon onset over Kerala during next two-three days, says the weather bulletin.

The State is also likely to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning for next few days, under the influence of westerly winds from Arabian Sea over the south peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, says the bulletin.

The extended forecast issued by the IMD said the State is likely to receive normal rainfall till June 2 and below normal rainfall in the subsequent week.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert in seven districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki on Sunday warning of isolated heavy rains. Meanwhile, Mannarkad in Palakkad recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the last 24 hours ended on Friday morning, followed by Kanjirapuzha (7 cm), and Meenangadi in Wayanad (7cm).