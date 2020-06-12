Kerala

Monsoon may gain strength this week

Yellow alert for eight districts today

After a post-onset lull, the southwest monsoon is likely to gain strength this week in Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall for Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep in the week ahead.

Heavy rainfall

Parts of Kerala can also expect isolated heavy rainfall in the week ahead, according to the IMD’s weather outlook for the next two weeks.

The weather agency has issued yellow alerts indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod for Saturday.

For Sunday

Yellow alerts have also been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod for Sunday. Most districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday also, according to an IMD weather update on Friday.

The southwest monsoon had set in over Kerala on June 1.

