Monsoon Marathon in Kannur on June 12

Initiative to create awareness among youths against substance abuse

The Kannur City Police and the district administration are jointly organising the first Monsoon Marathon as part of an initiative to create awareness among youths against substance abuse, on June 12.

District Police Chief (Kannur City) R. Ilango and Thalassery Sub Collector Anukumari unveiled the Monsoon Marathon logo at a function held here on Monday.

Mr. Illango said the marathon was part of the initiative, ‘Say yes to sports, Say no to drugs’. He added that the event was being organised for the police and the public.

“Cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi are holding such events every year. However, Kannur, which has produced several international sportspersons, has no annual marathon event. Henceforth, it has been decided to make the marathon an annual event,” he said, adding that around 500 participants are expected for the marathon. It is open to all age groups.

The winners will be given prizes, and all participants will be given medals. T-shirts will be given to the first 200 people who register through www.kannurmansoonmarathon.com