HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Monsoon likely to revive by next week

June 17, 2023 03:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon which made a weak onset over Kerala is likely to revive by next week. An extended rain forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the monsoon was likely to remain sluggish till June 22 and it would gradually revive during the final week of the month. The State might receive above normal rainfall during the fag end of the month, said the forecast. After the dissipation of Cyclone Biparjoy, no fresh cyclogenesis was likely soon over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, said the release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.