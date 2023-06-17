Monsoon likely to revive by next week

June 17, 2023 03:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The southwest monsoon which made a weak onset over Kerala is likely to revive by next week. An extended rain forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the monsoon was likely to remain sluggish till June 22 and it would gradually revive during the final week of the month. The State might receive above normal rainfall during the fag end of the month, said the forecast. After the dissipation of Cyclone Biparjoy, no fresh cyclogenesis was likely soon over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, said the release.