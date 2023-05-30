HamberMenu
Monsoon likely to reach Comorin in 2-3 days

A yellow alert had been issued for Idukki on Wednesday warning of isolated heavy rain. 

May 30, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach the Comorin area in the next two to three days. A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had advanced further into some parts of the Southwest Bay of Bengal, Southeast Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea, and some parts of the East-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

Conditions are favourable for further progress of the southwest monsoon into parts of the Maldives and Comorin area, Southwest Bay of Bengal, and the remaining parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, some more parts of the Central Bay of Bengal, and Northeast Bay of Bengal, during the next two to three days, said the bulletin. A yellow alert had been issued for Idukki on Wednesday warning of isolated heavy rain. 

