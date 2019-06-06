Kerala

Monsoon just 48 hours away: IMD

The delayed southwest monsoon is very likely to set in over Kerala during the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin on Thursday evening. Earlier, IMD had predicted a June 6 onset.

By Sunday, a low pressure area is likely to take shape off the Kerala-Karnataka coast, the IMD warned. It is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east, central areas of the Arabian Sea and move north-northwestwards, intensifying gradually.

With squally weather expected to prevail over large parts of the Arabian Sea, particularly eastcentral Arabian Sea off the Karnataka-Goa coasts, fishermen have been warned not to venture into these areas on Friday. Bad weather is likely to prevail over southern parts of the Arabian sea, the adjoining Maldives-Kanyakumari region and along the Kerala coast on Saturday.

