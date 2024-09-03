GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Monsoon in Kerala within limit as season enters final phase, says IMD

The State so far has netted rainfall of 1,603 mm against the average of 1,777.6 mm. IMD forecasts above normal rainfall for September

Updated - September 03, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters caught in heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The IMD has forecast above normal rainfall for the State during September. 

Commuters caught in heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The IMD has forecast above normal rainfall for the State during September.  | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

With the southwest monsoon entering its last phase, the rainfall received in the State so far in the season is within the range. The State has netted a rainfall of 1,603 mm against the average of 1,777.6 mm, a departure of 10 percent as of September 3. A departure within the limit of plus or minus 20 percent is considered normal rain as per the parlance of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Though the rain was 34 percent deficient in June, the opening month of the four-month southwest monsoon season, a relatively good surge in July—around 759.6 mm of rains against the July average of 653.5 mm of rains—helped the State wipe out the deficit. Though the monsoon was around 30 percent deficit in August, the overall precipitation is normal considering the margin of error in the annual performance of the monsoon.

The IMD has now forecast above normal rainfall for the State during September. The State used to get an average of around 270 mm of rain in September, which is the lowest monthly average during the four-month season. By the middle of September, the monsoon used to start withdrawing parts of north India with cessation of rainfall activity over western parts of northwest India coupled with reduction in moisture in the atmosphere, and establishment of anticyclonic activity up to 1.5 km in the atmosphere.

Further, with the weakening of the monsoon conditions, the rainfall in September is normally influenced by the synoptic weather systems, including low pressure systems. A fresh low pressure area is expected to form over the west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by September 5. Though the system is expected to intensify the rainfall along the east coast, Kerala is likely to witness only moderate rains.

