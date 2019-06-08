Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala

The monsoon has arrived in Kerala, a week later than its normal onset date of June 1.

“There has been good pre-monsoon rainfall over the last 48 hours and other criteria are met. So we are declaring onset today,” M. Mohapatra, senior forecaster at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told The Hindu. “Good rains are expected in the next 48 hours.”

Mr. Mohapatra, however, also cautioned that a developing cyclonic storm system in the Arabian Sea could potentially hamper the monsoon’s normal progress along India’s western coast. “If this system moves north-north westwards, it could help the monsoon’s ascent. If, however, it moves towards the Oman coast, it could temporarily obstruct the monsoon,” he added.

A low pressure area is likely to form along the Kerala-Karnataka coasts in the south-east and east-central Arabian Sea by Monday, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said on Saturday, quoting an IMD advisory. The SEOC has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till Wednesday, as squally weather is expected in the southwest Arabian Sea and along Kanyakumari, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Maldives regions.

Private weather company Skymet said that most criteria for declaring the monsoon’s Kerala arrival had been met on Friday, and that the country should expect a “slow and sluggish start” to the monsoon.

The IMD declares onset of monsoon over Kerala if, after May 10, 60% of the 14 meteorological stations — Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Allapuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudulu and Mangaluru — report rainfall of 2.5 millimetres or more for two consecutive days. Two other key factors are the speed of the westerlies and long-wave radiation.

Date of arrival

On May 15, the IMD had said that the monsoon would arrive in Kerala on June 6. The monsoon’s date of arrival does not have a bearing on the quantum of monsoon rain, the IMD maintains.

In April, the IMD said that the monsoonal June-September rainfall would be 96% of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is just shy of “below normal” rainfall. The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1951-2000 is 89 cm.

A fisherman goes about his work on Vellayani Lake in Thiruvananthapuram district on Saturday morning as monsoon clouds gather on the horizon. The IMD declared the onset of the rains on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. GOPAKUMAR

The rains in June are likely to be impacted due to the El Nino phenomenon, although a weak one.

Later this month, the IMD is expected to provide a more detailed assessment of how the monsoon is expected to pan out over the country.

Delayed sowing

The monsoon has arrived even as large parts of the country face drought-like conditions and low water levels in reservoirs. Farmers in many States have already been advised to delay sowing for at least two weeks.

Pre-monsoon March-May rainfall this year has been the lowest in the last five years, and second lowest in the last 65 years. According to data from the IMD, India received 99 millimetres (mm) rainfall between March and May — with 23% below the normal rainfall during this time of the year.