Kerala

Monsoon gains strength in Kerala

With the southwest monsoon becoming active, coastal areas are witnessing heavy tidal activity. A view of the houses taken away by the sea at Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Heavy rain lashes several areas, coastal areas bear the brunt

With the southwest monsoon becoming active over Kerala, heavy to very heavy rain lashed several places across the State, uprooting trees and destroying houses in coastal areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Piravom in Ernakulam received the highest rainfall of 14 cm, followed by Alappuzha, Cherthala and Nedumangad here with 11 cm each. Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is forecast at one or two places in the State till the morning of June 16, the IMD said in its report

Over 10 houses were destroyed in coastal areas here due to rough seas.

Uprooting of trees were also reported from many districts. The monsoon rain claimed three lives in the State on Monday.

