Monsoon fury grips parts of Kerala

Widespread damage to property, relief camps opened in several districts

The heavy spell of rain that has been lashing the State, combined with coastal erosion for the past four days, has claimed as many as six lives so far, causing widespread damage to property, forcing several district administrations to relocate scores of families to relief camps.

The body of a 22-year-old man, identified as Akhil, son of Kalathiparambil Thankan, Devikulam, in Idukki, who went missing while fishing, was retrieved by Fire and Rescue Service personnel on Thursday.

Blocks of huge rocks fell onto the Adimali-Kumily National Highway near Kallarkutty new bridge from the upper part of the road, blocking the traffic for a while following heavy rains in the afternoon.

In Kozhikode, a search was underway to trace a 17-year-old boy who went missing at Pathankayam Waterfalls, Thamarassery, on Monday.

A total of four new camps were opened after the rain gained strength, taking the total number of camps operational in the State to 12.

In Thiruvananthapuram, two shutters of Aruvikkara and four shutters of Neyyar dams were opened following the rise in inflow to the reservoirs.

In Alappuzha, three families at Ambalapuzha taluk were shifted to relief camps following rough seas.

In Thrissur, an orange alert was issued in Poringalkuthu dam, while two shutters of Poomala dam were opened in the wake of heavy rain. The residents in the Veerankudi colony in Malakkapara were shifted to Malakkappara community hall after fears of landslips.

In Malappuram, 26 families in Ponnani Thaluk were shifted to the houses of their relatives after the coastal areas of the Thaulk were hit by strong sea erosion. A 13-year-old boy, Muhammed Migdad, drowned at Ramanchira rivulet in Kondotty.

A holiday has been declared for all the educational institutions in Kannur and Kasaragod districts, and Devaikulam taluk in Idukki owing to the rain alert.

Meanwhile, Muliyar in Kasargod and Chemberi in Kannur recorded the highest rainfall of 11 cm each in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, followed by Kudulu, Irikkur, Kakkayam, Padinjarathara Dam and Munnar with 8 cm each.

The weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department sounded an yellow alert across the State except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam on Friday warning of isolated heavy rains.

An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from the South Maharashtra coast to the North Kerala coast. Further, a cyclonic circulation lies over the northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh Coasts and extends upto upper tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height.

Under the combined influence of the weather systems, the State was likely to experience heavy showers till July 11, the bulletin said. In addition, the wind conditions were above normal in the Arabian sea and high waves and rough sea conditions are expected along the entire coast of Kerala till Friday midnight.