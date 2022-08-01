Monsoon fury grips Kerala

Red alert in seven districts today

A view of the Erattupetta causeway across the Meenachil river which was inundated in flood waters on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The South West monsoon on Monday unleashed its fury in the State with large parts of central and southern Kerala lashed by an intense heavy spell of rains, triggering minor landslips and flash floods, especially in high-range areas.

Pathanamthitta recorded the highest rainfall of 15 cm in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday, followed by Idukki and Kollam (9 cm each) and Kottyam (8 cm).

IMD warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red alert in seven districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki on Tuesday and 11 districts on Wednesday, warning of extreme heavy rainfall (More than 20 cm in 24 hours).

An orange alert has also been sounded in four districts from Thrissur to Kozhikode on Tuesday warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (11.5 to 20 cm in 24 hours. The heavy rain triggered by a cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema and a north-south trough coupled with a shear zone over south peninsular India will continue for for the next four days, according to the IMD.

Fishermen have been advised to stay away from fishing activities as squally weather has been predicted along the coast of Kerala. In view of the heavy downpour and forecast for extreme rainfall in seven districts, a holiday has been declared for education institutions, including professional colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam on Tuesday.

Dam shutters opened

Further, a red alert has been issued in Kallarkutti, Ponmudi, Kundala, Lower Periyar and Erattayar reservoirs in Idukki and Poringalkuthu in Thrissur in view of rising water levels in the dams.

Four shutters of the Peppara dam were raised by 215 cm. The shutters of Aruvikkara dam in Thiruvananthapuram and Moozhiyar dam in Pathnamthitta were also raised by around 140 cm and 30 cm respectively.

A special control room has been opened by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) in view of the rain.

Apart from the existing National Disaster Response Force teams in various locations, four teams would be deployed in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam and Malappuram. All taluk and district level emergency operation centres were put on high alert round the clock. The Revenue department has directed the District Collectors in rain-hit districts to arrange boats to face emergency situations.