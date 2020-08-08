Monsoon fury: ‘Blue alert’ issued to people living on banks of Pamba

Alappuzha

Alappuzha District Collector directed authorities concerned to evacuate people from flood-prone areas along the banks of Pamba.

An alert has been issued to the people living on the banks of the Pamba river in Chengannur municipality, Cheruthana, Mannar, Thiruvanvandoor, Pandanad, Chennithala, Thripperunthura, Veeyapuram, Kumarapuram and parts of Kuttanad in Alappuzha district.

With the water level in the Pamba dam in Pathanamthitta district nearing full capacity, a ‘blue alert’ has been issued there.

Alappuzha District Collector A. Alexander directed authorities concerned to evacuate people from flood-prone areas along the banks of Pamba.

The district administration has opened 16 relief camps so far in Chengannur taluk and shifted 435 people of 107 families following a rise in the water level of Pamba and Achenkovil rivers. Camps have also been opened in Kuttanad, Cherthala, Mavelikara and Karthikappally taluks.

Although the rain has subsided in the district, several low-lying areas remain submerged after an increase in the flow of floodwaters from the eastern side.