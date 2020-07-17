Monsoon disaster control rooms opened

KALPETTA

17 July 2020 22:59 IST

Monsoon disaster control rooms started functioning at the Wayanad collectorate here and headquarters of the three taluks in the district, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said in a release here. The phone numbers of the control rooms are: collectorate - 1077 (toll free) , 04936 204151 , 04936 203939, 8078409770, 9526804151. Sulthan Bathery taluk office - 04936 223355, 9447097707; Vythiri- 04936 256100, 9447097705 and Mananthavady taluk office-04935241111, 9061742901.

