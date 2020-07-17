Kerala

Monsoon disaster control rooms opened

Monsoon disaster control rooms started functioning at the Wayanad collectorate here and headquarters of the three taluks in the district, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said in a release here. The phone numbers of the control rooms are: collectorate - 1077 (toll free) , 04936 204151 , 04936 203939, 8078409770, 9526804151. Sulthan Bathery taluk office - 04936 223355, 9447097707; Vythiri- 04936 256100, 9447097705 and Mananthavady taluk office-04935241111, 9061742901.

