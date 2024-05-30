‘Monsoon Croaks’ ropes in public to monitor Kerala’s frogs   

Monsoon is a festive season for frogs. They are most active and breed during the rainy season. However, the survival of frogs, which serves as an indicator of the ecosystem’s health, is being challenged by many factors such as climate change, untimely rainfall patterns, habitat loss and water pollution. As a result, 41% of the world’s frogs are on the IUCN Red List of endangered species. The situation is no different in Kerala, which has more than 200 frog species.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre for Citizen Science and Biodiversity Informatics under the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) is organising Monsoon Croaks Bioblitz 2024, a citizen science programme aimed at documenting the frogs of Kerala during the monsoon season.

The overarching goal of ‘Monsoon Croaks’ is to cultivate among the public scientific curiosity and interest in frogs, with social media platforms serving as conduits for spreading knowledge through posters and articles, says Peroth Balakrishnan, coordinator of the Centre for Citizen Science and Biodiversity Informatics at the KFRI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bioblitz is an intensive survey conducted over a period of time to identify and document as many species as possible within a designated area. It is a popular participatory survey method globally.

“Although forests are the main habitats of frogs, they are also found on farms, in gardens and in our backyards. But our knowledge about them is limited. The endangered purple frog, Malabar torrent frog and Anamala gliding frog are all found in ecosystems outside the protected areas. Identifying key habitats is a critical first step in protecting them. Addressing this knowledge gap is the aim of “Monsoon Croaks Bioblitz”, a four-month long public participation science project from June 1 to September 30,” Dr. Balakrishnan said.

People of all ages can participate in this project by uploading photographs of frogs and their sounds through the iNaturalist app. All scientific observations made available during the bioblitz will become part of the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF), a biodiversity open source database. This information can be used for biodiversity awareness, habitat conservation, conservation status assessment of various species, scientific literacy, climate change research and policy making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Results of 2023

The KFRI conducted the Monsoon Croaks project in 2023 as well. The project, which spanned from June 5 to October 5, 2023, saw enthusiastic participation from citizens across Kerala. Around 200 citizen scientists participated and 1,223 observations were uploaded. About 80 amphibian species were found, including 11 species included on the IUCN Red List. Notably, the findings extended beyond the rare species, shedding light on common backyard ones.

The top most observed species is the Wayanad Bush Frog (Pseudophilautus wynaadensis) followed by the Asian Common Toad (Duttaphrynus melanostictus). The important amphibian species recorded in the bioblitz include Critically Endangered Resplendent Shrub frog (Raorchestes resplendens), Endangered Malabar Torrent Toad (Blaira ornata), Small Tree Frog (Rhacophorus lateralis), Vulnerable Anaimalai Flying Frog (Rhacophorus pseudomalabaricus) and the Near Threatened Purple Frog (Nasikabatrachus sahyadrensis).

“The success of this project underscores the importance of ongoing training and support for citizen scientists. By fostering a sense of responsibility and providing the necessary tools, we can empower communities to actively contribute to biodiversity conservation efforts”, noted Dr. Balakrishnan. For more information, visit the Centre for Citizen Science and Biodiversity Informatics website (www.ccsbi.kfri.res.in).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.