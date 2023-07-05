Monsoon carnival begins in Wayanad

July 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

‘Splash-2023’, the 11th edition of the Wayanad monsoon carnival, organised by the Wayanad Tourism Organisation (WTO) in association with Kerala Tourism and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) to promote monsoon tourism, began at Mananthavady in the district on Wednesday.

The 11-day programme kicked off with a zonal mud football match at Valliyoorkavu near Mananthavady. Mananthavady block panchayat president Justin Baby inaugurated the event.

Various programmes, including indoor and outdoor events, business-to-business (B2B) meetings, and a cultural evening, will be held as part of the carnival.

Sports events such as marathon, kayaking, mud tug of war, mountain biking championships, destination rides, monsoon trekking, and archery will be held in various parts of the district.