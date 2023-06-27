Monsoon becomes active over Kerala

June 27, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The southwest monsoon was active over the State on Tuesday with rainfall occurring at most places.

The monsoon has revived, triggered by a low-pressure area formed over Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood which has now intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area and moved over to Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood.

Further, an off-shore trough persists at mean sea level from the south Gujarat coast to the Kerala coast. Under the influence of meteorological features, the State is likely to receive widespread rainfall for the next five days. Kannur received the highest rainfall of 13.9 cm during the 24 hours ending at 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological department here on Tuesday warned of squally winds of 45-55 kmph speed along and off the Kerala-Karnataka-Maharashtra-Gujarat coast and parts of the east-central Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar and Lakshadweep area during the next 24 hours. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.