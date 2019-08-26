Monsoon back in live mode in Kerala

The southwest monsoon is displaying signs of strengthening over the State this week after the intense mid-August spell which proved disastrous for central and northern districts.

Forecasting isolated heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for several districts. According to a five-day forecast made on Monday, rainfall is likely to become relatively widespread by Thursday and Friday.

Yellow alerts have been issued in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur for Tuesday and Wednesday. The alert is valid for Kasaragod also for Wednesday.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod for Thursday, and except Kasaragod, on Friday also. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has asked the public to be on their guard in view of the IMD alerts.

Meanwhile, the IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the southwest part of the Arabian Sea till Wednesday due to the possibility of strong southwesterly winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph.

On Friday, the Disaster Management Department issued orders notifying 1,038 villages as rainfall/ landslip-affected in the last spell paving the way for announcement of relief measures.

Rain has claimed 125 lives so far, as updated on August 21. As on Monday, 36 relief camps are functioning in districts, with 13 in Wayanad, seven in Malappuram, six in Thrissur, five in Thiruvananthapuram, three in Alappuzha, and one each in Kozhikode and Kasaragod. A total of 653 families are accommodated in these camps.