Monsoon arrives in Kerala, ‘severe cyclone’ to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat

New Delhi

01 June 2020 12:54 IST

India would likely get 102%, or 2% more rain, between June-September than what the agency initially forecast in April

The monsoon has arrived in Kerala, the IMD said on Monday. Further away, from the west coast a cyclone was brewing in the Arabian Sea and likely to hit north Maharashtra as well as the Gujarat coast by the 3rd of June.

“It’s track is northward but will recurve into Harihareshwar and Daman. However more details on the potential damage would be available once it begins to form. Right now, it’s a depression in the South East Arabian sea and is about 690 km away from Mumbai,” M Mohapatra, Director-General, IMD told The Hindu.

The agency latest cyclone update expects it to balloon into a ‘severe cyclone’ by the middle of the week.

While unclear so far, the presence of the cyclone could delay the progress of the monsoon and put it into a ‘hiatus,’ Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences said at a press conference.

“In April we’d said that India is likely to get 100% of its long period average between June-September. The good news is that we are likely to get some more,” he added.

Most parts of India, except for the north-east are expected to get more rain than normal. North West India is expected to get 107% of its normal, Central India-103%, and 102% over south peninsula. North Eastern India is expected to get only 96% of its long term average. Rains in July were likely to be 3% above what’s usual for the month but August would see a 3% decline, Mr. Rajeevan added.