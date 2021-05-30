Monsoon arrival in Kerala delayed to June 3

New Delhi

30 May 2021 18:08 IST

On May 15, the IMD forecast a May 31 onset.

The monsoon's arrival over Kerala has been delayed to June 3, according to an update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. On May 15, the agency forecast a May 31 onset of the monsoon over Kerala.

"As per the latest meteorological indications, the southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from 01st June, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place by 03rd June 2021," the IMD statement noted.

