ADVERTISEMENT

Monsoon active in Kerala; yellow alert for six districts on Thursday

September 06, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon, which revived after a long break in August, turned active in the State on Wednesday, with the north and central districts expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall in the coming days.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area formed over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts has now become less marked.

However, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over the south interior of Odisha and its neighbourhood tilting southwest-wards. This is likely to trigger isolated heavy rain for the next five days in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for six districts – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur – warning of isolated heavy rain for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Idamalayar in Ernakulam received the highest rainfall of 8 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by Vilangad in Kozhikode and Aralam in Kannur with 5 cm each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US