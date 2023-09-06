Monsoon active in Kerala; yellow alert for six districts on Thursday

September 06, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The southwest monsoon, which revived after a long break in August, turned active in the State on Wednesday, with the north and central districts expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall in the coming days.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area formed over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts has now become less marked.

However, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over the south interior of Odisha and its neighbourhood tilting southwest-wards. This is likely to trigger isolated heavy rain for the next five days in the State.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for six districts – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur – warning of isolated heavy rain for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Idamalayar in Ernakulam received the highest rainfall of 8 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by Vilangad in Kozhikode and Aralam in Kannur with 5 cm each.

