Monsoon: 251 relief camps identified in Wayanad

Published - June 02, 2024 12:09 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Wayanad District Disaster Management Authority has identified as many as 251 relief camps to shift families in flood-prone areas ahead of the monsoon.

District Collector Renu Raj directed officials to report details of families living in disaster-prone areas, provide information about setting up relief camps, coordinate rescue operations, and set up taluk-level control rooms.

As many as 214 disaster-prone regions have been identified. A total of 8,824 families have been evacuated, and over 30,300 people could be accommodated in the relief camps.

District and taluk-level control rooms have been set up, and will function round the clock.

Phone numbers: District emergency control room-1077 (toll-free), 04936-204151, 95628-04151, and 8078409770; Sulthan Bathery taluk- 04936-220296, 04936-223355, and 62384-61385; Mananthavady - 04935-240231, 04935-241111, and 94466-37748; Vythiri taluk - 85908-42965 and 94470-97705.

