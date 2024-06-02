GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Monsoon: 251 relief camps identified in Wayanad

Published - June 02, 2024 12:09 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Wayanad District Disaster Management Authority has identified as many as 251 relief camps to shift families in flood-prone areas ahead of the monsoon.

District Collector Renu Raj directed officials to report details of families living in disaster-prone areas, provide information about setting up relief camps, coordinate rescue operations, and set up taluk-level control rooms.

As many as 214 disaster-prone regions have been identified. A total of 8,824 families have been evacuated, and over 30,300 people could be accommodated in the relief camps.

District and taluk-level control rooms have been set up, and will function round the clock.

Phone numbers: District emergency control room-1077 (toll-free), 04936-204151, 95628-04151, and 8078409770; Sulthan Bathery taluk- 04936-220296, 04936-223355, and 62384-61385; Mananthavady - 04935-240231, 04935-241111, and 94466-37748; Vythiri taluk - 85908-42965 and 94470-97705.

Related Topics

Kerala / natural disasters / disaster management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.