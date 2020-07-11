Monsoon 20% deficient in State

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 July 2020 18:29 IST

Eight districts record deficiency for the period June 1-July 11

Kerala has received 20% less rainfall than is normal till July 11 after the southwest monsoon set in over over the State on June 1.

A 20% departure from the normal is deemed 'deficient' in India Meteorological Department (IMD) parlance, while rainfall between -19% to +19% is considered 'normal' for a given period.

According to the latest IMD data, eight districts in the State have recorded deficiency in southwest monsoon rainfall for the period from June 1 to July 11. Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kasaragod and Kannur recorded normal rainfall, while Kozhikode alone has recorded excess rainfall.

Advertising

Advertising

After an energetic start to the monsoon in June, the State is passing through a lull. According to the weather update issued on Saturday, the monsoon has been weak over Kerala.

In its extended range forecast for Kerala issued on July 10, IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across the State, with isolated heavy rainfall in some places, till July 16. The weather agency has issued yellow alerts for Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod for Monday indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a high wave alert for Kerala. INCOIS has warned that the Kerala coast is likely to experience high swell waves till Monday night.