Monson’s makeup man held on rape charge

24 October 2021 18:34 IST

Arrest under POCSO Act on the basis of statement by minor girl

The Crime Branch team that is probing the case against fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal has arrested Joshi, his make-up man, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday, on the basis of a statement given by a minor girl who was reportedly raped by him.

Monson, who is in police custody on charge of selling fake antiquities and hoodwinking people, was earlier charged under POCSO Act, for allegedly sexually abusing the girl, the daughter of his domestic help, on multiple occasions. Police sources said Joshi was arrested from his house in Kaloor. He would shortly be produced in the court.

Crime Branch personnel reportedly collected material evidence from Joshi’s house based on the girl’s statement. According to unconfirmed reports, Joshi had gone into hiding outside the State following Monson’s arrest.

‘Whale skeleton’

Meanwhile, personnel of the Forest Department raided a house that Monson had reportedly rented at Vazhakkala and found, among other items, what appeared to be the skeleton of a whale. The raid was conducted on the basis of information provided by the Crime Branch investigators. The team is probing whether it is indeed a whale skeleton, official sources said.