Monson Mavunkal remanded in custody

KOCHI

27 September 2021 23:17 IST

Monson Mavunkal, accused in the ₹10-crore antique cheating case, has high connections with those in the socio-political and bureaucratic circles, according to a remand report submitted by the Crime Branch.

In its report submitted before a trial court here on Monday, the investigation agency apprehended that the accused may tamper with evidence and destroy them, if released on bail. The court remanded the accused in custody.

The police arrested him following a complaint from six persons that he had duped them to the tune of ₹10 crore. The accused produced bogus bank statements to make the complainants believe that he had huge amounts, the returns from the sale of diamonds and antique pieces abroad, stuck in his bank account. The accused collected money from the complainants for releasing the funds which got stuck in his bank due to the Foreign Exchange and Management Act regulations, the Crime Branch submitted.The accused had offered directorship in some of his companies and interest-free loans to the complainants in lieu of the money collected from them, the police submitted.

Cases were pending against the accused in Pandalam and Ernakulam Town police stations and with the Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram, the agency submitted.