ADVERTISEMENT

Monson Mavunkal case: Crime Branch files chargesheet against KPCC president K. Sudhakaran

March 05, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Sudhakaran’s name was included an accused in the case after some persons who were reportedly cheated by Monson Mavunkal of ₹10 crore said they had paid another ₹25 lakh to the controversial fake antiquities dealer in the KPCC president’s presence

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Crime Branch (CB) of the Kerala Police filed a chargesheet before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here on March 5 in connection with the case relating to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran reportedly accepting ₹10 lakh from fake antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Monson Mavunkal was questioned at length and arrested by the CB in June 2023 and later released on bail.

Mr. Sudhakaran’s name was included as an accused in the case after some persons who were reportedly cheated by Monson of ₹10 crore said they had paid another ₹25 lakh to the controversial fake antiquities dealer in Mr. Sudhakaran’s presence. The probe team had then confronted the KPCC president with digital evidence that established his presence at Monson’s house at that time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CB registered the case following complaints that they had handed over large sums of money to Monson on the basis of “assurances” given by Mr. Sudhakaran, among others.

In August 2023, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that was reportedly probing the money-laundering aspects of the case against Monson had interrogated Mr. Sudhakaran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US