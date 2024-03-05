GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Monson Mavunkal case: Crime Branch files chargesheet against KPCC president K. Sudhakaran

Sudhakaran’s name was included an accused in the case after some persons who were reportedly cheated by Monson Mavunkal of ₹10 crore said they had paid another ₹25 lakh to the controversial fake antiquities dealer in the KPCC president’s presence

March 05, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Crime Branch (CB) of the Kerala Police filed a chargesheet before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here on March 5 in connection with the case relating to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran reportedly accepting ₹10 lakh from fake antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Monson Mavunkal was questioned at length and arrested by the CB in June 2023 and later released on bail.

Mr. Sudhakaran’s name was included as an accused in the case after some persons who were reportedly cheated by Monson of ₹10 crore said they had paid another ₹25 lakh to the controversial fake antiquities dealer in Mr. Sudhakaran’s presence. The probe team had then confronted the KPCC president with digital evidence that established his presence at Monson’s house at that time.

The CB registered the case following complaints that they had handed over large sums of money to Monson on the basis of “assurances” given by Mr. Sudhakaran, among others.

In August 2023, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that was reportedly probing the money-laundering aspects of the case against Monson had interrogated Mr. Sudhakaran.

