Monson Mavunkal acquitted in POCSO case

The Fast Track Special Court, Perumbavoor, on Monday acquitted fake antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case pertains to an incident on July 20, 2019 in which his staff member Joshi had sexually harassed a minor girl.

The court sentenced Joshi to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping the surviovr, who was the daughter of a woman employee at Monson’s office. He was also convicted for six months and three years of rigorous imprisonment for offences under the POCSO Act. The sentences will run concurrently. A fine of ₹35,000 was also imposed on him by the court.

Monson, who was the second accused in the case, had faced trial for offences under Sections 19 and 20 of the POCSO Act for not reporting sexual harassment despite having knowledge about the sexual offence. The court had acquitted him for want of evidence against him.

Monson was arrested by the Crime Branch in September, 2021 following a complaint from six people that he had duped them to the tune of ₹10 crore. The accused produced bogus bank statements to make the complainants believe that he had huge amounts, the returns from the sale of diamonds and antique pieces abroad, stuck in his bank account.

The accused collected money from the complainants for releasing the funds which he said was stuck in his bank due to the Foreign Exchange and Management Act regulations.