Kerala

Monson fabricated antiquities for govt., says Surendran

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has alleged that Monson Mavungal, the accused in the case of fraudulent sale of antiquities, had worked on behalf of the State government to destroy Sabarimala temple.

At a news conference here, Mr. Surendran said that Monson had fabricated antiquities and documents for the government to destroy the faith of a section of people.

A thorough investigation into the fake copper plate inscriptions was necessary as the government had intervened in the issue. It was no small matter that he had teamed up with the media to foment communal trouble and caste strife in society, Mr. Surendran said.

He said that the CPI(M) leadership should also clarify why the party organ had campaigned using the copperplate document against believers. There could be a big conspiracy behind this, he said.


Related Articles
