Monson cheating case: IG Lakshman suspended

September 08, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government on Friday issued orders placing Inspector General (IG) of Police G. Lakshman under suspension for his alleged involvement in the cheating case involving fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal. He was placed under suspension under Rule 3 (1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules with immediate effect.

The order, signed by Chief Secretary V. Venu, said that “the involvement of such a high-ranking police official and his arrest and subsequent bail in a case of grave nature have caused disgrace to the police force and disruption of discipline of the police force.”

The State Police Chief had also reported that Mr. Lakshman had committed grave misconduct and had recommended to the government that stringent disciplinary action be taken against the officer.

The complaint against Monson was inquired into by the Ernakulam District Crime Branch (CB) after several victims of his fraudulent deals had approached the Chief Minister.

Last month, the CB reported to the High Court that Mr. Lakshman had played a key role in the financial fraud committed by Monson and that it was the police officer who lent authenticity to many of the fake artefacts that Monson sold for crores of rupees to people.

Preliminary inquiry had revealed that Mr. Lakshman had conspired with Monson in deceiving the complainants.

After his alleged involvement came to light, the government initially placed Mr. Lakshman under suspension on November 10, 2021. This was revoked earlier this year as he had not been charged in the case. He was, however, arrested on August 23 this year and released on bail.