Mono Act touches upon multiple issues

The crowd was almost in tears, and there was a deafening silence when Jeevan S. Nair, a student of Krist Raj HSS, Kollam, enacted the role of a boy who ended his life by drinking poison before going to live on his Facebook page. He had been forced to become an engineer by his parents while he wanted to be a singer.

The act was a reality check for many parents at Raja’s HSS, Neeleswaram, the venue of the Mono Act contest. Jeevan had shifted from the ICSE board to the State syllabus because he wanted to showcase his talent at the school festival. This was his maiden appearance. Interestingly, he entered the competition through appeal. He proved his mettle though, through an A grade.

A few other competitors too evoked emotions by highlighting contemporary issues through their acts. Vishnu Nath of Mayyil IMNS GHSS acted out a scene from the novel Aadujeevitham, portraying the harrowing life of an Indian worker in a Gulf country. The audience of Kasaragod, many of who have friends or relatives working in West Asia, watched spellbound.

The act by Adhithyan, a student of Madikai Mekkat GHS in Kasaragod, who took a leaf out of the controversial novel Meesha, got much appreciation. He brought out the atrocities meted out to a Dalit by society.

Environmental degradation and the recent death of child by snakebite also caught the attention of people. Sixteen students participated in the event and nine of them got A grade.