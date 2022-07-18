Monkeypox: four under observation at Kannur MCH

With a 31-year-old man, who reached Kannur from Dubai on July 13, testing positive for monkeypox, the Health department has taken measures to check the spread of the disease in the district.

According to District Medical Officer Narayanan Naik, the patient did not have contact with other people, except family members. Four of his relatives are under observation at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

However, sources said that the patient was referred to the medical college hospital after he consulted a dermatologist, who suspected that it was case of monkeypox. The Health department claimed that the doctor had taken all precautionary steps. So the possibility of the spread of the disease was remote.