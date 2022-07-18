Monkeypox: control room opened in Alappuzha

The Health department has opened a control room in Alappuzha for monitoring and coordinating the emergency response to monkeypox disease.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the District Medical Office urged those who had returned from abroad in the past 21 days and people who came into contact with persons diagnosed with monkeypox or a suspected case to exercise caution.

Those exhibiting symptoms of the disease should not visit other houses or public places. Such persons should not directly go to a hospital and instead seek the guidance of the health authorities by calling the control room, the statement said. Contact number: 0477 2961652.