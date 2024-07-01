Monkey menace: Kerala Forest dept. to translocate troublemakers to faraway forests

Incensed by the destruction caused by marauding troops of monkeys (Bonnet macaque), a few local bodies in northern Kerala have approached the State Forest department for trapping and translocating the primates.

Widespread monkey menace has been reported from Pariyaram, Cherupuzha, Pattuvam and Cherukunnu areas. Five local bodies, including Pariyaram, which are facing the issue, have approached the department seeking to remove the animals from their locality, say forest officials.

“Troops of monkeys descend on farmlands and destroy crops. They feed on vegetables and other crops and even pluck coconuts. The primates slyly enter houses and consume anything edible found inside. Monkeys are causing great distress to the residents of four wards in Pariyaram grama panchayat,” said P.P. Baburaj, vice-president of the local body.

“It has to be seen whether trapping and translocating the animals will succeed in addressing the issue as there are around 400 monkeys in the area. Only those animals that walk into the trap can be captured and translocated,” he said.

In Schedule One

Forest officials are treading a careful path in dealing with the primates as they were recently included in Schedule One of the Wildlife Protection Act, which accords them legal protection equivalent to lions, tigers and elephants. Injuring or killing these animals can invite imprisonment up to seven years and a fine.

Forest officials said the permission of the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) was required for trapping and translocating the animals. The department had no plans to tranquillise or sterilise the monkeys. They would only be translocated to faraway forest areas, the officials said.

D. Jayaprasad, CWW, Kerala, said orders for translocating the animals would be issued shortly.

Habitat modifications

However, P.O. Nameer, Professor and Head, Department of Wildlife Sciences and Centre for Wildlife Studies, College of Forestry, Kerala Agricultural University, sounded sceptical about the translocation plan. Translocating the monkeys might result in shifting the issue from one location to another. Habitat modifications such as waste management in the affected areas and steps to prevent the feeding of monkeys should be initiated. Problematic animals should be kept in captivity rather than being released into new locations, he said.

