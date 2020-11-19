Monitoring to be intensified at Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA

19 November 2020 19:09 IST

To make sure that pilgrims reached Sannidhanam before temple closes at 9 p.m.

To make sure that the pilgrims who depart Pampa by 7 p.m. are reaching the Sannidhanam before the hill temple closes at 9 p.m., the police will monitor the movement of pilgrims along the trekking route using CCTVs.

A decision to this effect was arrived at a high-level committee meeting convened by the Sabarimala Special Officer B. Krishna Kumar at the Sannidhanam on Thursday.

The meeting also decided to deploy COVID-19 protocol-cum-line officer in all the departments functioning at the Sannidhanam. These officers will lead the follow-up action in case of the employees at their respective departments are confirmed of the virus infection.

Accordingly, a COVID-19 coordination committee comprising protocol officers from each department was formulated, which has also been empowered to inspect the Sannidhanam and surrounding areas and take action.

The meeting also decided to arrange a space for the pilgrims on the eastern track of the flyover to unlace their Irumudikettu in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Steps have been also made to ensure that restaurants are using disposable plates and glass for supplying food and the distribution is being carried out in accordance with COVID-19 protocol. The Health Department will provide face-masks and gloves to the Ayyappa Seva Sangam workers on duty at the emergency centres at Marakoottam, Charalmedu and Sannidhanam.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) executive officer V.S. Rajendra Prasad, festival controller B.S. Sreekumar, executive magistrate P.V. Sudheesh, medical officer Mrithul Murali Krishnan were present.

Meanwhile, the authorities will soon open two more shower sets comprising 20 each at Pampa, taking the total number of shower units to 60. While the first set of showers installed in October cost ₹7.25 lakh, the remaining two sets are coming up at a cost of ₹20 lakh.

The shower unit, coming up near the TDB toilet block along the main road, are being installed by the Major Irrigation Department The water to these units, supplied by the Kerala Water Authority, is diverted to the sewage treatment plant.