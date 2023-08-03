HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Monitoring strengthened around migrant labourers’ camps in district

Flash inspections to be carried out by the police and Excise in all suspected spots with support of special squads

August 03, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Responding positively to public concerns over the increasing criminal activities among migrant workers, the Police and Excise departments have decided to introduce strict monitoring over migrant labourers’ camps in Kozhikode district. Flash inspections will be carried out in all suspected spots with the support of special squads. 

Identity documents

Efforts are under way to gather the details of colonies that are having huge numbers of migrants from various States. People who give accommodation to such labourers will be responsible for maintaining a proper rental agreement after collecting identity documents of tenants. They will also be liable to produce such documents during flash inspections.

Now, the police and Excise departments are checking whether the migrant labourers are part of any gangs associated with drug trafficking or flesh trade. The State-wide checking recently carried out by special squads have already covered thickly populated colonies across the State to gather preliminary details.

Tobacco products

Excise department squads have already covered over 10 settlements in Kozhikode district to collect the details of members and landlords. Cases have also been registered against 30 persons who were found dealing with the trade of banned tobacco products. However, no synthetic drugs have been recovered. 

Excise department sources said flash checking will continue in such a way as to cover all major labourers’ camps at Koyilandy, Vadakara, Parakkadavu, Nadapuram, Thamarassery, Thuneri, and Peruvayal. Complaints regarding suspected MDMA sale by some migrant workers will be investigated further by the shadow team, they added.

According to police sources, checking has been intensified against entry of migrant labourers as smugglers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor from Mahe, eyeing the Onam season. Some of the suspects have already been netted by the local police and Excise squads, they said.

“As part of the heightened vigil, the local police have been asked to keep an eye on migrant labourers who change labour camps after committing offences in other States. Flash checking will ensure that no camps are accommodating such criminals,” said a senior police officer in the city. He also pointed out that the police had been keeping high vigil in the area following State-level directives.

Apart from the unformed squads, the enforcement wing of the Labour department is also planning to resume their field-level inspections in various locations. Action will be taken against landlords if migrant workers are accommodated in large numbers without proper sanitation and waste treatment facilities. Local administrators will be encouraged to report suspected cases to the authorities for spot follow up action, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.