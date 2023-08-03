Monitoring strengthened around migrant labourers’ camps in district

August 03, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

Responding positively to public concerns over the increasing criminal activities among migrant workers, the Police and Excise departments have decided to introduce strict monitoring over migrant labourers’ camps in Kozhikode district. Flash inspections will be carried out in all suspected spots with the support of special squads.

Identity documents

Efforts are under way to gather the details of colonies that are having huge numbers of migrants from various States. People who give accommodation to such labourers will be responsible for maintaining a proper rental agreement after collecting identity documents of tenants. They will also be liable to produce such documents during flash inspections.

Now, the police and Excise departments are checking whether the migrant labourers are part of any gangs associated with drug trafficking or flesh trade. The State-wide checking recently carried out by special squads have already covered thickly populated colonies across the State to gather preliminary details.

Tobacco products

Excise department squads have already covered over 10 settlements in Kozhikode district to collect the details of members and landlords. Cases have also been registered against 30 persons who were found dealing with the trade of banned tobacco products. However, no synthetic drugs have been recovered.

Excise department sources said flash checking will continue in such a way as to cover all major labourers’ camps at Koyilandy, Vadakara, Parakkadavu, Nadapuram, Thamarassery, Thuneri, and Peruvayal. Complaints regarding suspected MDMA sale by some migrant workers will be investigated further by the shadow team, they added.

According to police sources, checking has been intensified against entry of migrant labourers as smugglers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor from Mahe, eyeing the Onam season. Some of the suspects have already been netted by the local police and Excise squads, they said.

“As part of the heightened vigil, the local police have been asked to keep an eye on migrant labourers who change labour camps after committing offences in other States. Flash checking will ensure that no camps are accommodating such criminals,” said a senior police officer in the city. He also pointed out that the police had been keeping high vigil in the area following State-level directives.

Apart from the unformed squads, the enforcement wing of the Labour department is also planning to resume their field-level inspections in various locations. Action will be taken against landlords if migrant workers are accommodated in large numbers without proper sanitation and waste treatment facilities. Local administrators will be encouraged to report suspected cases to the authorities for spot follow up action, they said.