ADVERTISEMENT

Monitoring committee decides to set up more fire hydrants, LED lights at Brahmapuram

March 22, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The first meeting of the monitoring committee formed in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire outbreak early this month met on Wednesday and decided to install more fire hydrants and LED lights at the waste treatment plant. The road leading to the plant will be widened for smooth passage of bigger vehicles including fire tenders.  

Security at the plant will be strengthened with a watch tower set up on the campus. There will be better security at the gate, more fire watchers will be appointed, and more CCTV cameras will be put in place. A detailed plan regarding this will be prepared by the Fire and Rescue Services and submitted to the Corporation and the District Collector.

The meeting, presided over by P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, and attended by Mayor M. Anilkumar, Vadavucode-Puthenxruz panchayat president Sonia Murugesan, Corporation health standing committee chairman T.K. Ashraf, Corporation Secretary M. Babu Abdul Khadeer and Regional Fire Officer Sujith, also decided to reward Civil Defence Volunteers, who provided assistance to the Fire and Rescue Services in putting out the fire at Brahmapuram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US