Monitoring committee decides to set up more fire hydrants, LED lights at Brahmapuram

March 22, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The first meeting of the monitoring committee formed in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire outbreak early this month met on Wednesday and decided to install more fire hydrants and LED lights at the waste treatment plant. The road leading to the plant will be widened for smooth passage of bigger vehicles including fire tenders.

Security at the plant will be strengthened with a watch tower set up on the campus. There will be better security at the gate, more fire watchers will be appointed, and more CCTV cameras will be put in place. A detailed plan regarding this will be prepared by the Fire and Rescue Services and submitted to the Corporation and the District Collector.

The meeting, presided over by P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, and attended by Mayor M. Anilkumar, Vadavucode-Puthenxruz panchayat president Sonia Murugesan, Corporation health standing committee chairman T.K. Ashraf, Corporation Secretary M. Babu Abdul Khadeer and Regional Fire Officer Sujith, also decided to reward Civil Defence Volunteers, who provided assistance to the Fire and Rescue Services in putting out the fire at Brahmapuram.

