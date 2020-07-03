Money laundering case: ED seek materials from VACB

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday sought a directive from the Kerala High Court to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to furnish all the relevant materials, including the copies of Mahazar, on the search at the house of former Public Works Department Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju and the documents seized during the probe into the case relating to the alleged money transaction into the account of Chandrika, the mouthpiece of Indian Union Muslim League.
In a statement, the ED submitted that it was yet to receive the copies of the Mahazar on the raid, the accused persons’ statements, list of assets of the accused and their family members, documents indicating transfer of ₹10 crore into the bank account of the daily and the bank account details of Mr. Kunju and his family members.
The ED submitted that it had already launched an investigation into the case as directed by the court. The court had earllier directed the VACB to share the essential details of the investigation conducted by it into the case.
The ED made the submission when a petition filed by G. Girish Babu, seeking a probe into the allegation that ₹10 crore had been deposited into the bank accounts of the daily during the demonetisation period, came up for hearing.
