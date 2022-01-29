‘Money can’t buy happiness, travel can’

MALAPPURAM

29 January 2022 00:04 IST

Elderly mason’s video from Manali goes viral, inspires many

“Money won’t make you happy. Real happiness lies in visiting places like these. I want to come here again with my wife.” This statement in a short video from the Manali trip of an elderly mason from Thrikkalayur village near Areekode in Malappuram district has become an instant hit on social media, with hundreds of people sharing it.

Y.C. Abdul Nassar and wife Naseema were on cloud nine when they made it to Manali in Himachal Pradesh a few days ago. Their video would have been another run-of-the-mill travel video, but for Mr. Nassar’s smile, revealing his solitary tooth, that made him an instant travel hero.

Mr. Nassar had retired from work as a mason a couple of years ago. However, to make money for the Manali trip, he worked continuously for about two months. “That was a resolve I had. I never wanted to take anything from my sons. I wanted to visit the places I loved with the money I earned,” he said, after returning from Manali.

The couple had visited places such as Hyderabad, Mysuru and Munnar. However, Manali and Kashmir had remained a dream. “Parents spend their time earning money for their children, and often forget to live their lives. Money can’t buy you happiness, but visiting places like Manali can,” said Mr. Nassar.

His short video has become an inspiration for many. “It’s an eye-opener. Visiting places in old age is no big deal. But motivating others to follow your trail is different,” said T. Checku, a retired expatriate who is preparing to travel with his wife.

It cost the couple ₹30,000 to visit Manali, Agra and Delhi. They have set their eyes on Malaysia next. “Father says he wants to visit places like Malaysia with the money he earns through masonry work,” said Mr. Nassar’s eldest son Y.C. Sharafuddin, a fire officer.