Monetary benefits to cooperative employees scaled up

March 13, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Cooperative Employees Welfare Board has increased the benefits for its members, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan has said.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital on March 13 (Wednesday), he said that the board’s rules have also been amended to ensure financial aid for those employees nursing health conditions, for which aid is not provided at present.

The financial aid for major surgeries and serious health conditions has been enhanced from ₹1.25 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh, while the aid for degenerative diseases has been increased from ₹75,000 to ₹1 lakh. Financial assistance to the family following an employee’s death has been enhanced from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

Cash prize for children of cooperative employees who score top grades in examinations at various levels have also been enhanced.

