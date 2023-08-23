Moment of pride for ISRO units in Thiruvananthapuram

August 23, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For units of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Kerala, it was a moment of pride as the ‘Vikram’ lander touched down on the moon’s surface.

For the Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the real job, in fact, has just begun. SPL is responsible for two of the scientific payloads aboard the lander module.

Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE), developed by SPL in collaboration with the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad, is designed to measure the thermal properties of the lunar regolith. Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA), a Langmuir Probe, will measure near-surface plasma density and how it changes with time.

SPL scientists had the same two payloads aboard the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission also, but the lander had crashed on the lunar surface, leaving them disappointed.

All the ISRO units in Thiruvananthaopuram, including the VSSC, the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU), had vital roles to play in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The VSSC, ISRO’s lead facility for launch vehicles at Thumba here, was responsible for the hefty LVM3 rocket that placed the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in earth orbit on July 14.

The Propulsion Module for the Chandrayaan-3 mission that took the spacecraft to the moon was configured by the LPSC. The LPSC also developed the propulsion system for the ‘Vikram’ lander which featured novel technologies including 800N throttle-able engines, eight 58N thrusters, and two 470-litre propellant tanks. For the LVM3 launch vehicle, LPSC had also designed and developed the C25 cryogenic stage.

Again, the guidance and navigation systems and sensors for the mission were developed by the IISU at Vattiyoorkavu.